Sat. Sep 7th, 2019

Barcelona’s Largest Synagogue Vandalised With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti

Muslims in El Raval, Barcelona

Muslims in El Raval, Barcelona. Photo: Alain Rouiller.


The incident took place on Wednesday at the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona, the El Nacional website said, adding that police had no information about the suspects.

The front door of the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona was vandalised with “Free Palestine” spray-painted graffiti.

According to the El Nacional website, the incident took place on Wednesday. And while the police have not yet provided any information about possible suspects, the incident has been actively discussed online.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

