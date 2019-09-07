Barcelona’s Largest Synagogue Vandalised With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti





The incident took place on Wednesday at the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona, the El Nacional website said, adding that police had no information about the suspects.

The front door of the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona was vandalised with “Free Palestine” spray-painted graffiti.

