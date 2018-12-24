Catalan police search for Moroccan bus driver planning attack on Christmas Day in Barcelona





Lmidi Brahim, a Moroccan bus driver from Casablanca, is the man who, since Sunday afternoon, the Mossos d’Esquadra are actively searching for in Barcelona. An alert sent this Sunday by the secret services of the United States indicated that he had entered Spain with the intention of perpetrating an attack, probably hitting passers-by for Christmas.

The US Consulate in Barcelona warned its citizens on Sunday, through Twitter and on its website, to be especially cautious in La Rambla, between Plaza de Cataluña and Portal del Àngel, but did not ask them to They avoided walking through all that area of ​​downtown Barcelona where an attack occurred in August 2017.

“Extreme caution around areas with movement of vehicles, including buses, in the area of ​​La Rambla in Barcelona during Christmas and the new Year. Terrorists can attack without notice, or without warning, having as objectives tourist locations, transport centers and other public areas”, the text says.

Mossos d’Esquadra and city police have intensified this Christmas the security measures following the terrorist threat warned by the United States and police controls have been extended in crowded areas, such as La Rambla, Plaza Catalunya, Sagrada Familia or similar sites.

