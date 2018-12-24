Man Opens Fire With Kalashnikov at Restaurant in Brussels and Flees





According to media reports, a man fired three shots into a window of a restaurant in central Brussels before quickly fleeing the scene.

A witness reported that the man had a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was reportedly injured in the incident. The shooter was targeting La Parisienne restaurant on Avenue Louise.

According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Ine Van Wymersch, it was not believed to be a terrorist attack. The motive of the attack is unclear.

