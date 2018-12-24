Man Opens Fire With Kalashnikov at Restaurant in Brussels and Flees

According to media reports, a man fired three shots into a window of a restaurant in central Brussels before quickly fleeing the scene.
A witness reported that the man had a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was reportedly injured in the incident. The shooter was targeting La Parisienne restaurant on Avenue Louise.
According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Ine Van Wymersch, it was not believed to be a terrorist attack. The motive of the attack is unclear.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Thousands scramble to apply for ‘One Million House’ loans
-
Cannabis growers will be given guidelines: Prajin
-
Catalan police search for Moroccan bus driver planning attack on Christmas Day in Barcelona
-
National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee to enforce law during New Year festival
-
Norwegian Girl, Butchered in Morocco, Shared a Pro-Muslim Clip