Man Opens Fire With Kalashnikov at Restaurant in Brussels and Flees

By TN / December 24, 2018

According to media reports, a man fired three shots into a window of a restaurant in central Brussels before quickly fleeing the scene.

A witness reported that the man had a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was reportedly injured in the incident. The shooter was targeting La Parisienne restaurant on Avenue Louise.

According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Ine Van Wymersch, it was not believed to be a terrorist attack. The motive of the attack is unclear.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

