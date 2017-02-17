Samsung Chief Arrested Amid Investigation Into South Korean Corruption Scandal

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong (Jay Y. Lee) has been arrested amid allegations of being involved in the corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a judge has announced.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Group and the conglomerate’s de facto head, was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center on Friday.

“We acknowledge the cause and necessity of the arrest,” a judge at the Seoul Central District Court said in his ruling on Friday, as quoted by CNBC.

