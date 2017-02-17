Poll: Former EU Parliament chief would beat Merkel in chancellor vote

Friday, February 17, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net – Martin Schulz, the German Social Democrats’ candidate for federal elections in September, would beat Chancellor Angela Merkel if balloting was based on a direct leadership vote, a poll showed on Friday, February 17, according to Reuters.

The poll carried out by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for broadcaster ZDF showed 49 percent of Germans wanted former European Parliament President Schulz to be their chancellor while 38 percent would prefer Merkel to stay in office.

