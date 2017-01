PanARMENIAN.Net – As many Germans would vote for new Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz as for conservative Angela Merkel in a direct vote for chancellor, a poll published late on Wednesday, January 25 showed, eight months before federal elections in September, Reuters reports.

The Infratest dimap poll for ARD television, conducted on Wednesday, put both on 41 percent, with support for Merkel down two points from September and for Schulz up five points.

