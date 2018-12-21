Insurgents Attack Security Bases in Yala





YALA, DEC 21 (TNA) – Suspected insurgents opened fire on a police station and military bases in three separate attacks in Yala province Thursday night, causing no casualties or deaths.

The simultaneous triple attacks took place at Lam Mai Police Station, a civilian security post and an Army post. Police and military officers believe the culprits in the coordinated attacks are of the same group.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



