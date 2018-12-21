Sateng in Yala District

Insurgents Attack Security Bases in Yala

By TN / December 21, 2018

YALA, DEC 21 (TNA) – Suspected insurgents opened fire on a police station and military bases in three separate attacks in Yala province Thursday night, causing no casualties or deaths.

The simultaneous triple attacks took place at Lam Mai Police Station, a civilian security post and an Army post. Police and military officers believe the culprits in the coordinated attacks are of the same group.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

