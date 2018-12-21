Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Airport screening officer at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.

Bangkok

B40m of smuggled glass eels seized at Suavarnabhumi

By TN / December 21, 2018

Customs officials have seized about 700 kilogrammes of European glass eels worth about 40 million baht at Suvarnabhumi airport, smuggled from Romania for sale in restaurants.

Customs chief Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday that customs investigators learned that the protected eel elvers would be smuggled in from Europe falsely declared as frozen prawns.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close