B40m of smuggled glass eels seized at Suavarnabhumi





Customs officials have seized about 700 kilogrammes of European glass eels worth about 40 million baht at Suvarnabhumi airport, smuggled from Romania for sale in restaurants.

Customs chief Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday that customs investigators learned that the protected eel elvers would be smuggled in from Europe falsely declared as frozen prawns.

