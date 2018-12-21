Bangkok at night time

Bangkok at night time. Photo: Jarcje.

Bangkok

Farewell to an icon: Dusit Thani Bangkok

By TN / December 21, 2018

For 48 years the Dusit Thani Bangkok has been a memory factory. Just ask two long-time admirers whose husbands-to-be proposed to them there.

“The Dusit Thani is like my second home – my heart fell when I heard it was going to be torn down,” says Rosalin Alexander, whose family had a shop there the whole time she was growing up.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close