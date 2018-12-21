Farewell to an icon: Dusit Thani Bangkok





For 48 years the Dusit Thani Bangkok has been a memory factory. Just ask two long-time admirers whose husbands-to-be proposed to them there.

“The Dusit Thani is like my second home – my heart fell when I heard it was going to be torn down,” says Rosalin Alexander, whose family had a shop there the whole time she was growing up.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



