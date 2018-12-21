Beaten Thai found in love motel dies





A 19-year-old Thai woman has died in a Tokyo hospital after she was found naked and beaten in a hotel room on Tuesday.

Japanese media reported that the prime suspect in the case, a Japanese man, jumped from the fifth-floor room’s window after the assault. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks said the Thai embassy in Tokyo had reported the Thai tourist was pronounced dead at a hospital in the Japanese capital. Police had yet to officially report on the cause of death. The Department of Consular Affairs had informed the victim’s mother, she said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

