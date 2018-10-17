PM to be asked to scrap second passenger terminal project at Suvarnabhumi

Twelve engineering and architecture organizations have joined forces to ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to exercise his executive power to scrap the Airports of Thailand’s plan to build the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international airport.
The decision to ask for the prime minister’s is intervention to suspend the construction of the controversial project was adopted after an extensive debate of the passenger terminal project held at the Association of Siamese Architects on Tuesday. About 200 representatives from 12 engineering and architecture organizations attended the event.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
