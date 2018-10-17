PM Prayut Chan-ocha taking a selfie with the Wild Boars team
News

PM says his personal social media accounts not campaign tools

By TN / October 17, 2018

BANGKOK, 17th October 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has explained that his decision to launch social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram is to stay in step with the digital era, adding that they are not intended for campaigning.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha posted his first ever picture to his own personal Instagram account @prayutofficial after meeting with the 13 members of Moo Pa Academy Youth Football team and taking a photo with them. He said that along with the PrayutOfficial Facebook account, he wants to hear viewpoints from the public and receive recommendations or encouragement.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

