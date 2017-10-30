Army Captain Charged With Missing Daughter’s Murder

SISAKET — A family finally has closure after searching three months for their daughter and hope for justice as an army captain was charged with her murder Monday.

The search for Juthaporn “Oil” Oun-on, who went missing in July prompting a protracted search which turned up two unrelated bodies, ended Saturday when DNA tests confirmed recently discovered bones belonged to her. The positive ID cleared the way for a charge of premeditated murder to be filed against the lead suspect in the case, Capt. Supphachai “Nheng” Phaso.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English