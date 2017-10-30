Department to delay appeal for ownership claim of Poda island in Krabi sea

The Department of Wildlife and Plants Conservation is asking the Krabi provincial prosecutor to delay it’s appeal against a recent court’s ruling that allows a private company to remain legal ownership of a 71-rai Poda island it claimed to settle down over 65 years ago.

Ko Poda is an island off the west coast of Thailand, in Krabi Province, about 8 kilometres from Ao Nang. It is part of the Mu Ko Poda, or Poda Group Islands, which are under the administration of Hat Nopharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

By Thai PBS