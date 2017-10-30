Monday, October 30, 2017
Home > South > Department to delay appeal for ownership claim of Poda island in Krabi sea

Department to delay appeal for ownership claim of Poda island in Krabi sea

Koh Poda island in Krabi
TN South 0

The Department of Wildlife and Plants Conservation is asking the Krabi provincial prosecutor to delay it’s appeal against a recent court’s ruling that allows a private company to remain legal ownership of a 71-rai Poda island it claimed to settle down over 65 years ago.

Ko Poda is an island off the west coast of Thailand, in Krabi Province, about 8 kilometres from Ao Nang. It is part of the Mu Ko Poda, or Poda Group Islands, which are under the administration of Hat Nopharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Explosion in Yala kills two policemen

Andaman Coast-Bangkok night bus

“The driver was drunk” say tourists as Bangkok bound tour bus overturns in the south injuring seven

Breaking News

Pattani car bomb near police base injures at least 8

Leave a Reply