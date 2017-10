An Army captain found shot dead at a reservoir in Muang Kanchanaburi on Monday morning is believed to have committed suicide.

The body of Prayut Rodsuk, 50, an officer in a Ninth Infantry mortar regiment based at Fort Surasi, was discovered at 6.30am lying on a beach recliner at a pier on Nong Bua Reservoir.

By The Nation