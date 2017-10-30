Saudi Arabia to Open Its Sports Stadiums to Women

Saudi Arabian authorities will allow women to attend sports events at stadiums at the beginning of 2018.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — “[The authority] will start rehabilitating the main stadiums in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah to be ready to receive families starting in 2018,” the chairman of the General Sports Authority Turki Al-Asheikh said as quoted by Arab News newspaper on Monday.

According to the media outlet, earlier in October, Al-Asheikh, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, appointed Princess Reema bint Bandar president of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports.

Sputnik International