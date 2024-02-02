Anti-war Russian rockers held in Thailand arrive in Israel

A Russian-Belarusian band that denounces Moscow’s Ukraine invasion arrived in Israel Thursday after being held in Thailand on immigration charges that had sparked fears they could be deported to Russia and face prison.

Russian rock band arrested in Phuket and face deportation to Russia

The band, Bi-2, have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia in protest over the war in Ukraine. Their arrest in Thailand last week sparked fears they would be sent to Russia, which harshly punishes public criticism of its Ukraine campaign.

