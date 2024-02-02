DSI Raids Bangkok Warehouses, Seizes 20,000 Counterfeit Products Worth 50 Million Bah

On January 31st, 2024, the Thai Intellectual Property Crime Department of the Special Investigation (DSI) Bureau conducted searches on five commercial buildings storing more than 20,000 trademark-infringing products in Soi Phraya Monthat, Bang Bon, Bangkok.

Thailand Intensifies Anti-Counterfeit Drive

According to a report by the DSI, there were various trademark-infringing types of products including waistbands, watches, handbags, and other accessories that were trademark infringement on famous brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Chanel, and other brands.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

