Thailand Intensifies Anti-Counterfeit Drive

Nike brand sneakers together with other brands at a event. Photo: Coup d'Oreille.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has announced a crackdown on the sale of counterfeit branded products online, highlighting the urgency to address the infringement of property rights, which could damage Thailand’s international reputation.

Counterfeit Goods Worth 173 Million Baht Destroyed

According to Phumtham, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has been tasked with educating small and medium enterprises about patenting their products for protection against imitation. The agency also plans to promote more GI (geographical indication) products to leverage Thailand’s soft power globally.

DIP Director-General Vuttikrai Leewiraphan detailed a forthcoming memorandum of understanding between 30 copyright owners and three leading online platforms – Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. The agreement is expected to enhance the fight against piracy, allowing direct reporting of infringements.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts