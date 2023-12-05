Further hostage releases must wait for next ceasefire: Thai PM

The Israeli Air Force crosses all of Israel from north to south, in honor of the country's Independence Day. Photo: Israel Defense Forces / flickr.

The next release of Thai nationals from Hamas custody may have to wait for the next ceasefire in Gaza, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

FM Hopes Remaining Thai Hostages To Be Released By Hamas Soon

“There is no more good news on the matter. For the safety of the hostages to be freed, the fighting has to be suspended,” Srettha said, adding the Thai government will not stop negotiating to secure the freedom of the remaining Thai nationals, he added.

Thailand believes that 8 or 9 Thais are still being held hostage by Hamas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

