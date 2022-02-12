February 12, 2022

TAT Launches New Campaigns to Revitalize Tourism Sector

Buddha statues

Buddha statues on a temple in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced campaigns to help revitalize Thailand’s tourism sector and economy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has announced the opening of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, signaling the start of the TAT’s drive to revive the tourism industry. He said the TAT has developed a ’DASH’ approach to guide the entire agency toward the goal of revamping the tourism sector.

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

