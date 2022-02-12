February 12, 2022

Alleged Thai members of a call centre gang in Cambodia deported to Thailand

12 mins ago TN
Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.




Twenty-one Thai nationals were deported to Thailand from Cambodia yesterday (Friday), after being arrested by Thai and Cambodian police in a major joint operation to crack down on a Cambodia based but Chinese-controlled call centre gang, alleged to have cheated customers in Thailand.

Police General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the deputy national police chief and head of the Thai Police Cyber Task Force, said today that the gang, which employed Thai nationals, had allegedly cheated Thai customers out of an estimated one billion baht.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines

Philippines to Welcome in Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors From February 10

2 weeks ago TN
Medical check-up at Jishuitan Subway Station in Beijing due to COVID-19 threat. The workers, dressed in white, take the temperature to anyone who wants to access the metro

Beijing Tightens Rules for Entering City after Omicron Case

4 weeks ago TN
Tonumeia island, Ha'apai group, Tonga

Tsunami warnings for an underwater volcano in Tonga

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai ambulance

19-year-old woman dies after crashing her motorbike into a pickup truck in Pattaya

2 mins ago TN
Buddha statues

TAT Launches New Campaigns to Revitalize Tourism Sector

7 mins ago TN
Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi

Alleged Thai members of a call centre gang in Cambodia deported to Thailand

12 mins ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets

Customer killed in Tak gold shop robbery

16 mins ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Additional System Approved to Welcome Visitors

24 hours ago TN