Alleged Thai members of a call centre gang in Cambodia deported to Thailand









Twenty-one Thai nationals were deported to Thailand from Cambodia yesterday (Friday), after being arrested by Thai and Cambodian police in a major joint operation to crack down on a Cambodia based but Chinese-controlled call centre gang, alleged to have cheated customers in Thailand.

Police General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the deputy national police chief and head of the Thai Police Cyber Task Force, said today that the gang, which employed Thai nationals, had allegedly cheated Thai customers out of an estimated one billion baht.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

