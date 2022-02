TAK: A customer was killed as three armed men robbed a gold shop in Phop Phra district on Saturday, getting away with a haul worth at least 2.9 million baht.

The robbery occurred at the Krungthep 4 Phop Phra gold shop on Don Jedi-Wale Road in tambon Phop Phra, said Pol Col Suwan Suwannatha, deputy investigation chief at the Phop Phra station.

