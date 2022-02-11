Additional System Approved to Welcome Visitors
BANGKOK, Feb 11 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System that will complement the Test & Go entry scheme by monitoring the movements of visitors after their arrival.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System (TPHS) that would be connected to the Thailand Pass system to ensure that visitors’ movements would be tracked and they would know about the results of their COVID-19 tests without having to wait for a long time.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA
