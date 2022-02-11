February 11, 2022

Additional System Approved to Welcome Visitors

1 min ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 11 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System that will complement the Test & Go entry scheme by monitoring the movements of visitors after their arrival.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System (TPHS) that would be connected to the Thailand Pass system to ensure that visitors’ movements would be tracked and they would know about the results of their COVID-19 tests without having to wait for a long time.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong, Phuket

How Pareploy Saeaia became an advert for women’s self-defense training in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Muslim clerics inside a mosque

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League To Visit Thailand Next Week

6 hours ago TN
Brussels Airport

EU Accepts Thai COVID Certificate on Mor Prom App

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Additional System Approved to Welcome Visitors

1 min ago TN
Gold Shop in Thailand

Gunman robs gold shop in Phetchabun

9 mins ago TN
Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong, Phuket

How Pareploy Saeaia became an advert for women’s self-defense training in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Muslim clerics inside a mosque

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League To Visit Thailand Next Week

6 hours ago TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Two wounded by bomb, gunshots in Yala

7 hours ago TN