Thailand is considering launching the TAT Coin, a token for tourists









The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) intends to negotiate with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) to launch the TAT Coin, a utility token aimed at promoting “cryptocurrency tourism,” The Bangkok Post has reported.

The topics discussed within this initiative include user protection and the fight against cybercrime. The infrastructure created on the basis of the local cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub will give an additional boost to the country’s GDP growth.

According to Jirayut Srupsrisop, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub.com, cryptocurrency investors can work remotely and generate income using blockchain technology. Thailand can become a livable place with “vivid travel experiences” for such “nano-entrepreneurs.”

“The private sector is ready to provide the infrastructure. The cabinet only has to push a button to pass laws or regulations. The national GDP could increase six-fold if we are able to strengthen this market,” Jirayut said.

According to TAT director Yuthasak Supasorn, “cryptocurrency tourism” will support the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism industry, which is experiencing difficulties in attracting funds from traditional sources.

The TAT Coin will allow its users to send money directly to tour operators, bypassing intermediaries. The agency can become a guarantor by issuing a token and attracting partner hotels to distribute room quotas in exchange for the TAT Coin, according the news and analytics website ihodl.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced it would launch its own token in September.

-Thailand News (TN)

