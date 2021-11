SONGKHLA: One person is missing and eight others were rescued when a speedboat carrying a team of divers capsized off Koh Noo, about one kilometre from Laem Samila beach, in Muang district on Saturday morning.

Marine police and Muang Songkhla municipal officials dispatched boats to the island in the Gulf of Thailand after being alerted at around 9am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts