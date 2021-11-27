November 27, 2021

Thailand bans arrivals from 8 African countries as a precaution against new COVID-19 variant Omicron

7 hours ago TN
Pretoria, South Africa

View of Pretoria in South Africa. Photo: Jérôme Bon. CC BY 2.0.




The Thai government has imposed a total ban on arrivals from eight African countries, effective today (Saturday), and those who already have permission to enter the country will be subject to quarantine for 14 days from tomorrow.

The countries are Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Additionally, nationals from these countries, where the new coronavirus variant known as Omicron has been found or who are at risk of spreading it, will not be allowed to apply to enter Thailand, effective today. Those already granted permission to enter Thailand must arrive before December 15th and will be subject to state quarantine for 14 days and three COVID-19 tests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

