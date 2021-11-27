Antigen Tests Approved for Air Arrivals









BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved that visitors could undergo antigen tests upon arrival instead of RT-PCR tests for quick COVID-19 testing and conveniences for visitors.

The measure applies only to air arrivals.

Visitors from countries, allowed to arrive in the Test & Go manner must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their RT-PCR tests must show negative results within 72 hours before their trips to Thailand. Upon arrival, visitors can undergo antigen tests instead of RT-PCR tests, starting from Dec 16.

Full story:

TNA

