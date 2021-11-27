November 27, 2021

Antigen Tests Approved for Air Arrivals

8 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok Immigration and transfers sign. Photo: Sunline Liu / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved that visitors could undergo antigen tests upon arrival instead of RT-PCR tests for quick COVID-19 testing and conveniences for visitors.

The measure applies only to air arrivals.

Visitors from countries, allowed to arrive in the Test & Go manner must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their RT-PCR tests must show negative results within 72 hours before their trips to Thailand. Upon arrival, visitors can undergo antigen tests instead of RT-PCR tests, starting from Dec 16.

Full story:

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

13 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs

34 mins ago TN
Hydro Nanogel bathing your pets

Hydro-Nanogel, an Innovative Bath-substituting Product for Clean, Cuddly, and Healthy Pets

35 mins ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Frenchman faces deportation for mocking NCPO on Facebook

13 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

More vaccination centers now provide mRNA jabs

34 mins ago TN
Hydro Nanogel bathing your pets

Hydro-Nanogel, an Innovative Bath-substituting Product for Clean, Cuddly, and Healthy Pets

35 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Phuket woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out

57 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

2 Nigerians and 3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for allegedly possessing cocaine worth more than a million baht

1 hour ago TN