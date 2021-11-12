November 12, 2021

Government Maintains RT-PCR Tests for Visitors

16 mins ago TN
Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests

Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 12 (TNA) – The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration still requires RT-PCR tests on visitors instead of replacing them with antigen tests.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaweesilp Visanuyothin said the center had not replaced RT-PCR tests with antigen tests for its screening process on visitors yet. The center was studying the possibility. If the study supported the replacement, antigen tests could be conducted in place of RT-PCR tests on visitors from Jan 1, 2022, onwards, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

