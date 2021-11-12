Government Maintains RT-PCR Tests for Visitors









BANGKOK, Nov 12 (TNA) – The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration still requires RT-PCR tests on visitors instead of replacing them with antigen tests.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaweesilp Visanuyothin said the center had not replaced RT-PCR tests with antigen tests for its screening process on visitors yet. The center was studying the possibility. If the study supported the replacement, antigen tests could be conducted in place of RT-PCR tests on visitors from Jan 1, 2022, onwards, he said.

