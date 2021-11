The number of dark-red zoned provinces of maximum and strict Covid-19 control will be reduced from seven to six from Nov 16, with the 11pm-3am curfew in these provinces extended to Nov 30.

The reopening of entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops has been postponed from Dec 1, as previously planned, to Jan 16.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

