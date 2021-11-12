November 12, 2021

Thailand’s nightlife venues to reopen on January 16, subject to assessment

Bars in Walking Street, Pattaya

Nightlife in Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: Roman Lashkin / flickr.




Pubs, bars and karaoke bars in Thailand’s COVID-19 restricted zones and “sandbox” provinces may be allowed to reopen from January 16th, on the condition that they meet the required criteria and pass assessments by relevant authorities, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The Public Health and Interior ministries, as well as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, have been designated by the CCSA to enforce safety measures to be imposed on these venues.

