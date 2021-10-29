Curfew, alcohol ban to be lifted in Bangkok, other provinces, from Nov 1









Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation (CCSA) has decided to ease lockdown restrictions further by lifting the night-time curfew and the ban on serving alcoholic drinks in restaurants in Bangkok and some other provinces, effective November 1st.

The CCSA has also significantly reduced the number of the provinces in the “maximum and strict controlled areas” or the so-called “dark red” zone. The change includes Bangkok from November 1st, which coincides with the reopening of Thai borders to foreign arrivals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





