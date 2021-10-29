October 29, 2021

Curfew, alcohol ban to be lifted in Bangkok, other provinces, from Nov 1

Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Ninara. CC BY 2.0.




Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation (CCSA) has decided to ease lockdown restrictions further by lifting the night-time curfew and the ban on serving alcoholic drinks in restaurants in Bangkok and some other provinces, effective November 1st.

The CCSA has also significantly reduced the number of the provinces in the “maximum and strict controlled areas” or the so-called “dark red” zone. The change includes Bangkok from November 1st, which coincides with the reopening of Thai borders to foreign arrivals.

