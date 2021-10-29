Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole in Phuket









PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van is in hospital recovering from head injuries sustained when the van he was driving slammed into a roadside in northern Phuket early this morning (Oct 29).

Capt Thanom Thongpan of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd about 200 metres from Blue Canyon Country Club in Mai Khao, at 5:30am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

