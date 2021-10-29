October 29, 2021

Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole in Phuket

2 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van is in hospital recovering from head injuries sustained when the van he was driving slammed into a roadside in northern Phuket early this morning (Oct 29).

Capt Thanom Thongpan of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd about 200 metres from Blue Canyon Country Club in Mai Khao, at 5:30am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

