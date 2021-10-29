October 29, 2021

Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




PATTAYA: Local tourism operators are upset that the popular resort city has been left off a short list of places where alcohol sales will be allowed in restaurants starting on Monday.

Pattaya deserves to be included in a four-province cluster where restaurants will have permission to sell alcoholic beverages to patrons, said Boon-anant Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.

