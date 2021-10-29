Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved









PATTAYA: Local tourism operators are upset that the popular resort city has been left off a short list of places where alcohol sales will be allowed in restaurants starting on Monday.

Pattaya deserves to be included in a four-province cluster where restaurants will have permission to sell alcoholic beverages to patrons, said Boon-anant Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





