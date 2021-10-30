Prayut agrees to Loy Krathong festival being held nationwide









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the greenlight to the state and private sectors to hold this year’s Loy Krathong festival, provided that there are adequate health safety measures, under the COVID-free setting and universal prevention programmes, in place.

Ms. Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson forGovernment House, said today (Saturday) that rules have been set, with which organisers of the festival at each venue must strictly comply.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





