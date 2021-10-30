October 30, 2021

Prayut agrees to Loy Krathong festival being held nationwide

4 hours ago TN
Khom Loys (Hot Air Lanterns) during the Loy Krathong Festival

People releasing Khom Loys (Hot Air Lanterns) during the Loy Krathong Festival. Photo: John Shedrick / flickr.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the greenlight to the state and private sectors to hold this year’s Loy Krathong festival, provided that there are adequate health safety measures, under the COVID-free setting and universal prevention programmes, in place.

Ms. Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson forGovernment House, said today (Saturday) that rules have been set, with which organisers of the festival at each venue must strictly comply.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Thais arriving from 45 low risk countries and Hong Kong to be treated like citizens of those countries

4 hours ago TN
Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Curfew, alcohol ban to be lifted in Bangkok, other provinces, from Nov 1

1 day ago TN
Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut Asks People to Support Country Reopening

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft CES 2009

Microsoft beats Apple as world’s most valuable company

1 min ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black

5 mins ago TN
Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket

Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala

10 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Bangkok allows alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

40 mins ago TN
Pattani Provincial Central Mosque

Former village head shot dead in Pattani

4 hours ago TN