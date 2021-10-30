Prayut agrees to Loy Krathong festival being held nationwide
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the greenlight to the state and private sectors to hold this year’s Loy Krathong festival, provided that there are adequate health safety measures, under the COVID-free setting and universal prevention programmes, in place.
Ms. Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson forGovernment House, said today (Saturday) that rules have been set, with which organisers of the festival at each venue must strictly comply.
By Thai PBS World
