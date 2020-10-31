October 31, 2020

TAT Highlights 5 Locations for Loy Krathong Festival

People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand

People floating krathongs during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: John Shedrick.


AYUTTHAYA, Oct 31 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting multiple Loy Krathong Festival 2020 celebrations in five provinces, expecting at least one million revelers and about 1.2-1.5 million baht to be circulated during the events.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Friday presided over the opening of the Loy Krathong festival at the Ayutthaya Historical Park, which will run until today in line with the new normal practice.

