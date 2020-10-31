TAT Highlights 5 Locations for Loy Krathong Festival





AYUTTHAYA, Oct 31 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting multiple Loy Krathong Festival 2020 celebrations in five provinces, expecting at least one million revelers and about 1.2-1.5 million baht to be circulated during the events.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn on Friday presided over the opening of the Loy Krathong festival at the Ayutthaya Historical Park, which will run until today in line with the new normal practice.

