PHUKET: One Chinese tourist drowned and another two were saved during a trip to Koh Racha, east of Phuket, yesterday afternoon.

At 4:30pm yesterday (21 June), officers from Chalong Police were informed that a Chinese tourist had drowned at Patok Bay, Koh Racha while another two had been saved by lifeguards.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News