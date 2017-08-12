Saturday, August 12, 2017
No action taken against tourists photographed with starfish at Koh Racha Yai

Tourist boats in Phuket
PHUKET: An official from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Region 6 has confirmed that no legal action will be taken against a group of tourists who were photographed holding a starfish during a snorkelling trip at Koh Racha Yai.

our guide and conservationist Mr Khanchit Klingklip, also known as ‘Seaman Freeman’, sent photos of the tourists holding the starfish to the ‘Healthy Reefs Club’ LINE group today (Aug 11).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

