PHUKET: An illegal Korean tour guide was arrested at Koh Racha Yai yesterday for allowing Korean tourists to feed fish.

Kanchit Klingclip, a business operator and conservationist on Racha Island, posted a video clip on line showing the tour guide taking tourists to dive and feed fish, which is a violation of the law under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

