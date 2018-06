The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) board has approved a proposed project for the construction of a second passenger building of the Suvarnabhumi international airport with a budget of 42,048 million baht.

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of the AOT, said on Thursday (June 21) that the project was approved at a recent meeting of the AOT board.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS