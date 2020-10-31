October 31, 2020

Father, son caught with 1m speed pills in Phetchaburi

Old Hino truck in Thailand

Old Hino truck in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


PHETCHABURI: A man and his son were arrested in Muang district on Saturday after one million speed pills were found hidden in their 10-wheel truck loaded with goods.

A team of officers from the Muang police station stopped the pink and white truck with Phetchaburi licence plates for a search at a checkpoint on southbound Phetkasem Road in front of the HomePro shopping centre around 9.30am.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

