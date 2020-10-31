Three anti-government protest leaders in hospital recovery

Three anti-government protest leaders in hospital recovery1 min read
Protest leaders, Parit Chivarak and Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul were escorted by officers, from Prachachuen police station, to hospital for recuperation this morning.
The two had refused to be taken to Ayutthaya province last night, to acknowledge more charges against them, after they were granted bail by the Criminal Court. They claim that the Ayutthaya police’s warrants were invalid and challenged them to come to fetch them from Prachachuen police station.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World