Large group of foreigners claim they have been ripped off for visas by language school in Koh Phangan

Large group of foreigners claim they have been ripped off for visas by language school in Koh Phangan1 min read
A large group of foreigners from different countries filed police reports with the Koh Phangan Police station and spoke with the director-general of the Surat Thani Immigration Division, Lt. Col. Jirachat Rom Saiyud, after claiming to have been ripped off of 20,000 baht per person by a language school on the island.
The school, who The Pattaya News has decided not to name as the investigation is ongoing, is a vocational school on Koh Phangan.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News