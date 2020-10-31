Large group of foreigners claim they have been ripped off for visas by language school in Koh Phangan





A large group of foreigners from different countries filed police reports with the Koh Phangan Police station and spoke with the director-general of the Surat Thani Immigration Division, Lt. Col. Jirachat Rom Saiyud, after claiming to have been ripped off of 20,000 baht per person by a language school on the island.

The school, who The Pattaya News has decided not to name as the investigation is ongoing, is a vocational school on Koh Phangan.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

