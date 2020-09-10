Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi





Phetchaburi – The Ministry of Public Health will take legal action against two groups of hot-headed teenagers who were caught fighting aggressively at an emergency room at King Mongkut Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, September 8.

Following the incident, the groups were reportedly having a quarrel at a Thai barbecue restaurant nearby, leading to a serious weapon fight.

