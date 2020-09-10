Thu. Sep 10th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi

1 min read
23 mins ago TN
Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi

Ban Laem Thai-Cambodian Border in Phetchaburi district. Photo: KAI LARS SCHERER.


Phetchaburi – The Ministry of Public Health will take legal action against two groups of hot-headed teenagers who were caught fighting aggressively at an emergency room at King Mongkut Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, September 8.

Following the incident, the groups were reportedly having a quarrel at a Thai barbecue restaurant nearby, leading to a serious weapon fight.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government expedites project to connect Koh Lanta island

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Songkla beauty contest ends in chaos

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Two Schools in Hua Hin Closed to Prevent COVID-19

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Seven new COVID-19 cases from Saudi Arabia, India

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut brushes aside opposition calls to step down because he has a job to do

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six activists march through Khon Kaen, report to police

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close