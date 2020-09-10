Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi

Ministry of Public Health to take legal action against teens fighting at hospital in Phetchaburi1 min read
Phetchaburi – The Ministry of Public Health will take legal action against two groups of hot-headed teenagers who were caught fighting aggressively at an emergency room at King Mongkut Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, September 8.
Following the incident, the groups were reportedly having a quarrel at a Thai barbecue restaurant nearby, leading to a serious weapon fight.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News