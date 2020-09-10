Thu. Sep 10th, 2020

Thailand News

Prayut brushes aside opposition calls to step down because he has a job to do

View of the Parliament of Thailan

View of the Parliament of Thailand. Image: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ / Abhisit Vejjajiva /flickr.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to stay on, despite calls from opposition MPs for him to step down, as he thanked them for not suggesting he attempt to escape legal proceedings, in an apparent snub to former prime ministers who have fled Thailand.

Addressing MPs at the end of the debate in Parliament, at about 3am on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that he was ridiculed and insulted by opposition MPs throughout the one-day debate, but he would tolerate them “because I always treat you with respect and have never used such language to you.”

