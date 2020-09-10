Prayut brushes aside opposition calls to step down because he has a job to do





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to stay on, despite calls from opposition MPs for him to step down, as he thanked them for not suggesting he attempt to escape legal proceedings, in an apparent snub to former prime ministers who have fled Thailand.

Addressing MPs at the end of the debate in Parliament, at about 3am on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that he was ridiculed and insulted by opposition MPs throughout the one-day debate, but he would tolerate them “because I always treat you with respect and have never used such language to you.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



