Illegal migrants caught at Pattaya market

April 5, 2023 TN
Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: Evgeniy Metyolkin. CC BY-SA 3.0.




CHON BURI: Seven illegal migrants were arrested during a police raid on the largest fresh market in Pattaya, talad Amon Nakhon in Bang Lamung district, on Wednesday morning.

Pattaya Police and Immigration step up overstay checks and safety patrols around Pattaya

The 6am operation by Bang Lamung and immigration police and labour officials was aimed at illegal migrants working in shops at the market.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

