December 8, 2022

Pattaya Police and Immigration step up overstay checks and safety patrols around Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e at Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Despite being very unpopular among tourists, Pattaya police continued their intense crackdown on nightlife venues almost every night as a deterrent to the venues breaking regulations and violent incidents. This coincides with Thai Immigration conducting random passport checks on foreigners across the city, hunting for people who have overstayed their visas as part of a national crackdown campaign.

Pattaya law enforcement and city officials descended on Pattaya Walking Street at 9 PM yesterday, December 7th, to remind venue operators to comply with the legal closing time at 2 AM and to check if they were operating legally. At the same time, Immigration agents toured Soi 6 and other entertainment zones, randomly asking tourists for proof of their legal status to stay in Thailand.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



