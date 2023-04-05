89 Rohingya Migrants Nabbed by Highway Police in Chumphon









CHUMPHON, April 5 (TNA) – Officials arrested four people, transporting 89 members of the Muslin Rohingya minority in three pick-up trucks bound for the South of Thailand.

A joint petrol of highway and immigration police spotted a suspicious pick-up truck and signalled for the vehicle to stop for a search at a check point in Chumphon’s Thung Tako district. Thirty Rohingya migrants were found crammed inside the enclosed cargo area.

