89 Rohingya Migrants Nabbed by Highway Police in Chumphon

April 5, 2023 TN
Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHUMPHON, April 5 (TNA) – Officials arrested four people, transporting 89 members of the Muslin Rohingya minority in three pick-up trucks bound for the South of Thailand.

Illegal migrants caught at Pattaya market

A joint petrol of highway and immigration police spotted a suspicious pick-up truck and signalled for the vehicle to stop for a search at a check point in Chumphon’s Thung Tako district. Thirty Rohingya migrants were found crammed inside the enclosed cargo area.

TNA



