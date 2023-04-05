Court Issues Order For 9near Website Shut Down









BANGKOK (NNT) – The criminal court has issued an order to shut down the website 9near.org, believed to be linked to a hacker known as 9near who claims to be in possession of the personal data of 55 million people in Thailand.

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

The Criminal Court issued an order to shut down the website because it violates the Computer Crime Act, as requested by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

According to the investigation, the court sees that the website’s content is fraudulent and could harm the general public and the country, which is in violation of the Computer Crime Act.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

