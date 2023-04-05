Young Korean Man Fakes His Own Abduction in Pattaya for Thai Girlfriend’s Expenses

April 5, 2023 TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




A young Korean man living in Pattaya lied to his parents in South Korea about being abducted to get money to take care of his Thai girlfriend. Police who initially came to rescue him had to later arrest him for overstaying his visa.

Alleged South Korean Human Trafficker Arrested in Pattaya for Luring Thai Women into Prostitution

Pattaya Police yesterday, April 4th, undertook a rescue operation to free a Korean man who had been reported abducted by his parents in South Korea.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



