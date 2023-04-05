Young Korean Man Fakes His Own Abduction in Pattaya for Thai Girlfriend’s Expenses









A young Korean man living in Pattaya lied to his parents in South Korea about being abducted to get money to take care of his Thai girlfriend. Police who initially came to rescue him had to later arrest him for overstaying his visa.

Pattaya Police yesterday, April 4th, undertook a rescue operation to free a Korean man who had been reported abducted by his parents in South Korea.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

